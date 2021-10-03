'Someone knows something': Search renews for woman who disappeared from California Airbnb
Authorities and family members are seeking tips in the mysterious case of a woman who walked away from her California Airbnb and hasn't been seen since. Lauren "El" Cho, 30, reportedly walked away from an Airbnb on the 8600 block of Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley on June 28 around 5 p.m. The mountainous area is about a 30-minute drive north of Palm Springs and surrounded by desert hiking trails.www.sfgate.com
