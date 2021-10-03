CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

'Someone knows something': Search renews for woman who disappeared from California Airbnb

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities and family members are seeking tips in the mysterious case of a woman who walked away from her California Airbnb and hasn't been seen since. Lauren "El" Cho, 30, reportedly walked away from an Airbnb on the 8600 block of Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley on June 28 around 5 p.m. The mountainous area is about a 30-minute drive north of Palm Springs and surrounded by desert hiking trails.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 34

not sympathetic
6d ago

I hope she is found and is okay. I don't wish nothing bad on anyone. if I had to take a guess I would say the desert would be the main suspect. it's hot, there is no shade or water. if you don't have experience or survival training it can go bad extremely fast.

Reply
10
Carlos Uybungco
6d ago

hopefully they will put the same enormous effort trying to find her as they did for that European merican ( white ) girl.

Reply(3)
17
Steve Johnston
6d ago

I truly hope this woman found and is reunited with her family. Over 3 months is a long time. But people have found d their way home after longer periods.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Yucca Valley, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Someone Knows Something#Mental Health#Loudgoblin#Cnn
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy