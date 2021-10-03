CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Who Is Luke Grimes? Where You've Seen Kayce From 'Yellowstone' Before

By Kelly O'Sullivan
townandcountrymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something to love about all of the characters on Yellowstone, but Kayce Dutton has always been the most compelling. Conflict, heartbreak, and death seem to follow the youngest Dutton wherever he goes—even when he's trying to do the right thing. As Rip Wheeler once said, Kayce "could get in trouble in a church." (Rip always delivers the best Yellowstone quotes, doesn't he? 😂) So it was almost no surprise when a group of gunmen attacked Kayce during the last cliffhanger finale, leaving viewers to wonder about his fate until season 4 finally premieres.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s New Video Gives More Looks at Season 4 Than We’ve Seen So Far

Good news for “Yellowstone” fans. A new video promo dropped earlier today with a sneak peek at never-before-seen content for the upcoming Season 4. We’re only a month away from the two-hour season premiere, and fans are itching to see more of their favorite characters on screen. That’s exactly what this new promo gives us, along with a glimpse at a brand new character.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Ghosts Cast: Where You've Seen The CBS Sitcom Stars Before

Over the years, CBS has been home to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy, M*A*S*H, and The Andy Griffith Show as well as modern gems including The Big Bang Theory. The network’s newest addition, Ghosts, could potentially continue that tradition of having fun and clever comedies that turn rising stars into household names.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
TheWrap

Here Are This Season’s New ‘SNL’ Cast Members and Where You’ve Seen Them Before (Video)

Audiences anticipating the next season of “SNL” — the 47th season starts Saturday — may be curious about the new cast additions ahead of Saturday’s premiere. Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt have left the SNL cast, making room for Aristotle Athari, Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson, which NBC announced Monday. Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were also promoted to regular cast members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinema Blend

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

With The Walking Dead becoming as big as it has over its run, it was only a matter of time before it was given multiple spinoffs. Fear The Walking Dead came first, but now, as of the last year, The Walking Dead: World Beyond became the newest addition to The Walking Dead world, with Season 2 premiering on AMC on Sunday, October 3.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Rip Wheeler
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch

Even though a judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson would retain ownership of her Montana Ranch in the divorce, her ex Brandon Blackstock, who lives on the property “seems to be in denial” about that, according to a source. Radaronline reports that Brandon Blackstock, who was questioned about the ranch while...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Movies#Abc#Brothers Sisters
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff Turns 60, Seemingly Gets Snubbed by Three Kids

It's not everyday that someone turns 60 years old. For Matt Roloff, it's actually only one day day. The Little People, Big World patriarch celebrated this milestone occasion on October 7, citing the birthday via an Instagram post that included a photo of many loved one gathering for a super fun bash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wirenewsfax.com

Megan Fox has silver hair that is comparable to Kim Kardashian

Star of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ changed her color to suit a new movie, ‘Johnny & Clyde’. Megan Fox posted a selfie on Friday with a drastically different hairstyle. She swapped her dark hair for a silver-colored one. Fox said that “This is how the devil’s child looks like.” He added “#JohnnyAndClyde...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Hailey Bieber Shared Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Wedding

Happy anniversary to the Biebers. It's been a year since Hailey Bieber, who seems to be going by her full name, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber these days, and her beau Justin Bieber made things official. While the duo had gotten married in a civil ceremony in New York City, they waited to have a lavish religious ceremony that made headlines (good and bad) in 2019. Today, Hailey shared new photos from the big day to commemorate her wedding anniversary, including an Off-White crossed-arrows logo on her gown, a dramatic full look at her veil and, naturally, a photo of her and Justin getting down on their big day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy