Taylor Gray makes his fourth ARCA Menards Series West start of the season on Saturday night at All American (Calif.) Speedway. The 16-year-old driver has one previous start at All American coming last season. He qualified on the pole and dominated much of the race, leading 116 of the 125 laps. A door-banging battle with Gio Scelzi on the final lap saw Gray go for a spin in turn one and finish the race in seventh.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO