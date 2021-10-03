CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

5 Things You Should Know This Week – October 4th

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376PC8_0cFrMUnn00

Register to Vote

The General Election for Mayor of Boston and City Council is on Tuesday, November 2nd. The last day to register to vote is October 13th at 8pm. You can do it right here!

New Workouts to Try in the Neighborhood

From cardio dance to yoga and cycling, here are some new workouts to try in the neighborhood!

National Taco Day

Chase away the Monday blues with some tacos! Loco is Southie’s taco headquarters! Enjoy new taco flavors like BBQ Chicken, Southwestern Shrimp and Fried Zucchini! Also a welcomed addition to the Loco menu, Chorizo & Potato Taquitos and Shepherd’s Pie Empanadas! Also on Mondays, enjoy $1 oysters! You can see the full menu here!

Free Ferry to Boston Harbor Islands

For the month of October you can can enjoy a free ferry ride to Thompson Island on weekends! Also, on Saturday, October 9th, you can take a free ferry to Spectacle Island! You can learn more here!

Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it will be celebrating the spooky season with Mayor Janey’s Pumpkin Carving Contest featuring a grand prize provided by the Farm Families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative. The contest will be online – submit your photos of your carved pumpkins between Tuesday, October 12th through Sunday, October 31st. Winners of each category will receive a $75 gift basket courtesy of the Farm Families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative. Winners will be selected from three categories: Most Creative; Scariest; and Inspired by Boston Parks. You can learn more here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – October 8th

For the month of October you can can enjoy a free ferry ride to Thompson Island on weekends! Also, on Saturday, October 9th, you can take a free ferry to Spectacle Island! You can learn more here!. New Workouts to Try in the Neighborhood. From cardio dance to yoga and...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

It’s Marathon Monday – Let’s Carbo Load

Whether your running the 125th Boston Marathon or just cheering on the runners, you can carbo load your way around the neighborhood! Here are our picks!. From the classic Spaghetti, to Bucatini Carbonara and Cacio E Pepe, Capo is pasta central! to Doors open at 2pm on Marathon Monday!. Coppersmith.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Taste of Fall: Coppersmith new drink lineup

From apple cider and pumpkin spice, to pear and vanilla, Coppersmith just debuted new fall cocktails for you to try! They are $12 each and pairs perfectly Coppersmith’s roof deck!. House of Pain – silver tequila, amaretto, pineapple juice, blue curaçao. Start Your Buzz – Bar Hill honey gin, honey...
DRINKS
Caught in Southie

Fuku returns to the neighborhood….sort of!

Fried chicken lovers listen up! Fried chicken chain – Fuku – has returned to the neighborhood but with a twist! The wildly popular fast-casual restaurant will operate in a ghost kitchen and offer delivery only!. Back in 2018, Fuku opened in the Seaport District but during the pandemic closed its...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

National Pancake Day is Sunday

We love pancakes! So if you’re looking for an excuse to order up a stack, it’s National Pancake Day on Sunday! Celebrate in Southie!. The Broadway brunch menu features Lemon Ricotta Pancakes made with blueberry compote, pure maple, whipped butter!. Roza Lyons. Enjoy homemade pancakes at Roza Lyons (made with...
FOOD & DRINKS
Caught in Southie

5 Places to Pick Apples

Venture out of Southie and pick yourself a bushel and peck of farm fresh apples. Make sure to check check all orchard’s websites for up to date safety info, restrictions etc. Some require reservations so double check before you head out! Here are our picks for 5 Places To Pick Your Own Apples:
STOW, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
961
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy