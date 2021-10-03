5 Things You Should Know This Week – October 4th

Register to Vote

The General Election for Mayor of Boston and City Council is on Tuesday, November 2nd. The last day to register to vote is October 13th at 8pm. You can do it right here!

New Workouts to Try in the Neighborhood

From cardio dance to yoga and cycling, here are some new workouts to try in the neighborhood!

National Taco Day

Chase away the Monday blues with some tacos! Loco is Southie’s taco headquarters! Enjoy new taco flavors like BBQ Chicken, Southwestern Shrimp and Fried Zucchini! Also a welcomed addition to the Loco menu, Chorizo & Potato Taquitos and Shepherd’s Pie Empanadas! Also on Mondays, enjoy $1 oysters! You can see the full menu here!

Free Ferry to Boston Harbor Islands

For the month of October you can can enjoy a free ferry ride to Thompson Island on weekends! Also, on Saturday, October 9th, you can take a free ferry to Spectacle Island! You can learn more here!

Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it will be celebrating the spooky season with Mayor Janey’s Pumpkin Carving Contest featuring a grand prize provided by the Farm Families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative. The contest will be online – submit your photos of your carved pumpkins between Tuesday, October 12th through Sunday, October 31st. Winners of each category will receive a $75 gift basket courtesy of the Farm Families who own Cabot Creamery Co-operative. Winners will be selected from three categories: Most Creative; Scariest; and Inspired by Boston Parks. You can learn more here!