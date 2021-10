The Kansas City Chiefs were the Buffalo Bills’ Kryptonite in 2020, but the team will look to show that is a thing of the past in Week 5. Buffalo (3-1) will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Kansas City (2-2) in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, features a Bills team that has won three consecutive games in blowout fashion and a Chiefs team that is as explosive as ever on offense, but has struggled mightily on defense through four weeks.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO