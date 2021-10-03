CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

79th Annual Buckwheat Festival is underway

By Larmie Sanyon
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14paoM_0cFrLWbS00

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The 79th annual Buckwheat Festival is underway in Preston County.

There are rides, games, food and contests for everyone in the family and friend group to enjoy. The festival ends Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4:30 p.m. It’s the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bp0bX_0cFrLWbS00
People enjoying their Saturday afternoon at the Buckwheat Festival

“I’m very disappointed we didn’t get to do it last year, but just tickled to death by the beautiful weather we’ve had and everything else for the festival,” Co-Chair of the Preston County Information Booth Amy Collins said. “It’s been great to get here to be on the 79th year of Preston County’s Buckwheat Festival.”

Collins said Shaw and Sons, which usually provides the rides and equipment, was back and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.

There were, of course, buckwheat cakes and sausages for people to buy and enjoy. The money raised will directly benefit the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBNYz_0cFrLWbS00
The 79th annual Buckwheat Festival

“It’s great to see the community out sponsoring and helping out with the festival and just coming and spending time with us and enjoying the festival,” Collins said. “It helps provide fire safety equipment. It helps pay for our fire truck and equipment for the men and everything else because we have a volunteer fire department.”

The money will also be used to teach fire safety in schools and for other fire-related expenses,” Collins said.

The 79th annual Buckwheat Festival ends on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

At the end, there will be a raffle drawing for $10,000, meaning someone is going to go home with “a lot of money and a lot of smiles”, Collins said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lr9ud_0cFrLWbS00
    Images from the day
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016LVs_0cFrLWbS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ryeX_0cFrLWbS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7zcp_0cFrLWbS00

“Please stop by to try out our buckwheat cakes, if you’ve never had them,” she said. “The firemen will be making the buckwheat cakes tomorrow. We have had other sponsors come in and work with the buckwheat dinners and everything this week, but the firemen are doing it definitely tomorrow. We still have arts and crafts. We have two buildings with arts and crafts with people that have done some beautiful work that you can purchase. And, come ride the rides for one last time. And hopefully, next year we’ll do it again at the end of September.”

