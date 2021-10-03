CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 38: Kyle Daukaus says he’ll feel haunted by fight with Kevin Holland until rematch happens (Video)

Cover picture for the articleUFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus says he’ll feel haunted by UFC Vegas 38 fight with Kevin Holland until a rematch happens. Kyle Daukaus had an opportunity to earn a statement win over Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38, and it appeared that he was trending in that direction as he sank in the finishing choke.

