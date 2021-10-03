Maple Leafs’ Core Four Need to Finally Lead This Team

Over the seasons that I’ve watched the Toronto Maple Leafs, one thing I’ve learned about this organization’s ownership is that it learns from season to season. At the end of each of the past three seasons, the leadership group of head coach Sheldon Keefe, general manager Kyle Dubas, and Maple Leafs’ President Brendan Shanahan got together to decide what went right and what went wrong. Then that group set out to fix what went wrong.