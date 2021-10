Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a back flare up as reported by OC Greg Roman. (Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter) Jackson was sidelined on Wednesday for Baltimore and this back flare up could very well be the reason for it. However, per OC Greg Roman, the Ravens aren't too worried about this issue and Jackson could very well return to practice on Thursday and even if not isn't expected to be at risk of missing this week's game vs the Broncos. For fantasy football purposes as long as Jackson is playing he has top-five upside, even in tough matchups, due to his rushing abilities.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO