MLB Odds, Predictions, Picks for the Regular Season Finish and Wild Card Scenarios
It's been 10 years since the dramatics of Game 162 of the 2011 season, and this year may have a chance to beat it out. Four teams are still in contention for two spots in the American League Wild Card race, and the Giants and Dodgers are separated by just a game for the top overall record in the National League that could decide whether they play in a single-elimination Wild Card game vs. the Cardinals.fansided.com
