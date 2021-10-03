CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds, Predictions, Picks for the Regular Season Finish and Wild Card Scenarios

By Ben Heisler
It's been 10 years since the dramatics of Game 162 of the 2011 season, and this year may have a chance to beat it out. Four teams are still in contention for two spots in the American League Wild Card race, and the Giants and Dodgers are separated by just a game for the top overall record in the National League that could decide whether they play in a single-elimination Wild Card game vs. the Cardinals.

GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
chatsports.com

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB playoffs: Yankees’ Wild-Card odds drop after loss to Blue Jays

Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The New York Yankees’ American League Wild-Card odds took a hit Wednesday with a 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, while the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-0, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland A’s, 4-2.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Phil Nevin flames A-Rod over criticism of Wild Card blunder

A number of factors contributed to the New York Yankees crashing out of the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game. Gerrit Cole surrendering a two-run blast to Xander Bogaerts with two outs in the first inning was the jolt of energy the Fenway Park crowd needed to impose their will on the game and they never looked back.
MLB
editorials24.com

Every Yankees AL wild-card scenario

The Yankees (91-68) begin the regular season’s final weekend as the American League’s top wild card, up two games on the Red Sox and Mariners, both 89-70, and three games on the Blue Jays (88-71). Beginning Friday night, the Yankees complete their schedule with three games against the Rays at home, the Red Sox play the Nationals in Washington, the Mariners host the Angels and the Blue Jays host the Orioles.
MLB
FanSided

MLB Playoff scenarios: Every possible AL Wild Card matchup

With one more official say left in the MLB regular season, the race for the AL Wild Card is going to be messy fun. Buckle up, baseball is here to dominate an NFL Sunday. While football is usually king while closing out the weekend, the chase for the MLB Postseason is as chaotic as its been in a very long time. Only two teams can punch tickets to the AL Wild Card, but as the final day of the season begins four teams remain in the hunt with scenarios existing where we will need multiple play-in games to sort things out.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Yankees playoff scenarios: AL wild card chances, tiebreakers on final day of season

For the New York Yankees, 161 games of this 2021 season weren't enough to guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. And Sunday's Game No. 162 might not be enough either. Thanks to two consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday and Saturday, the Yankees find themselves in a battle with three other teams – the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners – for the two American League wild-card spots.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, scenarios: Red Sox, Yankees lead AL wild card, but four-way tie possible

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking its final shape. We enter Sunday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams in place, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West (the Giants enter Sunday with a magic number of one) and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.
MLB
