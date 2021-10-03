MLB Odds, Predictions, Picks for the Regular Season Finish and Wild Card Scenarios

With one more official say left in the MLB regular season, the race for the AL Wild Card is going to be messy fun. Buckle up, baseball is here to dominate an NFL Sunday. While football is usually king while closing out the weekend, the chase for the MLB Postseason is as chaotic as its been in a very long time. Only two teams can punch tickets to the AL Wild Card, but as the final day of the season begins four teams remain in the hunt with scenarios existing where we will need multiple play-in games to sort things out.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO