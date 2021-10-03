Local non-profit clinics team up to help vaccinate Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergreen Recreation Center along with other local non-profits, are teaming up to get vaccines in as many arms as possible.

Denise Romero is a community health worker and said this weekend’s flu vaccination site would be the first of many throughout the next couple of months. Their goal is to help inform the public about vaccines, whether the flu or the COVID-19 vaccine. She said they decided to open a flu vaccination site at their location because of the high percentage of minorities that attend the recreation center. Knowing many times, these communities are the ones underserved. She hopes that several residents will be vaccinated with their COVID-19 and flu shot by the end of the month.

“For us, it’s really important to bring these resources and these types of events and clinics for our community. Because we know that for them it’s kind of intimidating or difficult to get out of the neighborhood or even to get an appointment,” Romero said.

Vaccines are free to the public, and they are currently accepting walk-ins. Grace Med, Guadalupe Clinic, and Health Core are also participating in the free flu shot clinics. Masks are encouraged if you decide to attend.