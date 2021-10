Latch is bringing a potent software and hardware platform to bear on an old problem. Matterport creates "digital twins" of buildings. The craze for special purpose acquisition companies -- aka SPACs -- has cooled off, and in many cases, shareholders have been left holding the bag. Of the 41 special purpose acquisition companies that have completed merger transactions since the start of 2020, only three are within 5% of their highs.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO