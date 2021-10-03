JMU grateful for test it faced, and passed, at New Hampshire

To Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison needed the kind of challenge it was hit with at New Hampshire on Saturday. Such tests haven’t been commonplace for a Dukes team favored to claim what would be a fourth outright Colonial Athletic Association title in the last six seasons, and that’s again one of the top national title contenders, ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Entering Saturday’s game in Durham, N.H., JMU was outscoring opponents at a rate of 53.3 points to 13.7 this season.