Director Hwang Dong Hyuk shared some of his plans for the second season of his megahit Netflix series, 'Squid Game.'. In an interview with CNN, the director shared, "I have left some things open to discuss in the second season if that happens." He continued, "I want to unfold the frontman (played by Lee Byung Hun)'s past and Joonho (played by Wi Ha Joon)'s story and the man who carries around ddakjis in his briefcase (played by Gong Yoo)'s story. These weren't necessarily explained in the first season so I'd like to explain those parts in season 2."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO