CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Local Podcast Focuses on the Healing Journey

By Dayton937
mostmetro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local podcast is gaining traction with their fully funded Kickstarter campaign and their first season nearing 1000 downloads. Tears, Tides, and Transformation: A Podcast About Healing is hosted by KeAnna Daniels and Bridget Flaherty, women brought together by friendship and a shared passion for real conversations and personal growth. Focusing on the healing journey with tools, tips, and triumph, Ke and Bridget are spreading hope through vulnerability.

mostmetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
thereminder.com

Agawam's Tourville launches ‘Healing Voices Project’ podcast

AGAWAM/WEST SPRINGFIELD – Mike Tourville, an Agawam resident and twice published author released his second book in January. The book, titled “Voices from the Fallen. True stories of Addiction, Grief, Recovery and Courage,” covers a variety of perspectives from people affected both directly and indirectly by opioids. Tourville shared that...
AGAWAM, MA
TrendHunter.com

Mental Healing-Focused Interior Designs

Post Service is a space dedicated to mental health, grief, and mindfulness practices in Copenhagen. The healing center commissioned Tableau design studio to create a sense of peace throughout the building's interior. The center is led by mental health practitioner Xanthippi de Vito, who wanted to enrich the patients' mental health through design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
northeastohioparent.com

Podcast Episode #71: Turn Kids From Strivers to Thrivers by Focusing on Strengths

On the latest episode of aParently Speaking, Dr. Michele Borba joins host Miriam Conner to talk about her book, “Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.”. “Today’s kids are the smartest on record, but also the loneliest, most stressed, risk-averse, and depressed,”says Borba, an educational psychologist...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Tides#Transformation
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Focus Podcast: Women in Pharmacy Wednesday- Episode 6

The Pharmacy Times® Pharmacy Focus podcast provides the latest industry news and information, thought-leader insights, clinical updates, patient counseling tools, and innovative solutions for the everyday practice and business of pharmacy. Today's Women in Pharmacy episode features host Suzanne Soliman, founder of Pharmacist Moms Group, Krista Capehart, PharmD, MS, BCACP,...
PODCAST
welldoing.org

Hurt People Heal People Too: My Journey to Becoming a Counsellor

Stuck in the wrong job, anxious and disconnected from herself, Miriam Christie trained as a counsellor. She explains how her previous experiences help her in her counselling work. We have therapists and counsellors who are available to support you – find yours here. Hurt people hurt people is a saying...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
redriverradio.org

Health Matters: Mental Health Edition - Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Airs Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. Mark Vigen, PhD, hosts this conversation to help us understand suicidal ideation, treatments and suicide prevention. Joining Dr. Vigen on this show are Michelle Yetman, PhD, Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Associate Professor at LSU Health Shreveport; Dr. Shawn McNeil, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, Director of Neuroinformatics Research, and Associate Director of the Psychiatry Residency Program at LSU Health Shreveport; and psychiatry resident Dr. Amber Edinoff, with LSU Health Shreveport.
MENTAL HEALTH
KSAT 12

The vitamin verdict: Do they work?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Fifty percent of all American adults take a multivitamin each day, and that increases to 70% for people 65 and older. It is big business, totaling more than $12 billion a year. But is it money well spent? Do vitamins really make a difference?. And the...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Childhood Trauma Linked to Adult Neurologic Disorders

Adult patients with headaches, epilepsy, or other neurologic disorders are more likely to have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general public, new research suggests. In addition, patients with neurologic conditions who have a high level of ACEs, including abuse or neglect, use more healthcare resources, have more comorbidities,...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Patient's depression immediately 'switched off' using an experimental new brain implant

Researchers continue to explore new methods for treating depression that don't cause the harmful side effects or chronic dependency that many prescription treatments do. Alternatives to traditional medication such as psychopsilocybin and ketamine have gained popularity over the years, but the latest innovation is a device surgically implanted into the brain. And for one patient, the results have been life changing.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy