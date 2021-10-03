Local Podcast Focuses on the Healing Journey
A local podcast is gaining traction with their fully funded Kickstarter campaign and their first season nearing 1000 downloads. Tears, Tides, and Transformation: A Podcast About Healing is hosted by KeAnna Daniels and Bridget Flaherty, women brought together by friendship and a shared passion for real conversations and personal growth. Focusing on the healing journey with tools, tips, and triumph, Ke and Bridget are spreading hope through vulnerability.mostmetro.com
Comments / 0