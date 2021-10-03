Black Man Earning $1 Million Per Year to Operate Homeless Shelter Accused of Fraud

Jack A. Brown III earns more than $1 million a year to operate a homeless shelter in New York City, according to The New York Times. Brown is the President and CEO of CORE Services Group & CORE Companies. Founded in 2005, CORE Services Group is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit. The organization provides community services to more than 3,000 residents every day. CORE partners with the New York City Department of Homeless Services (DHS). The organization has also built relationships with the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development (DYCD), and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to provide critical services and programs.