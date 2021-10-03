Man arrested in Utah football player's shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe. Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.www.bigrapidsnews.com
