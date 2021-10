It’s 2:11 am on Saturday morning, and I’m making my way up the narrow staircase of Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem with a few hundred other people and a saxophonist and tuba player right behind me playing Madonna’s “Like A Prayer.” The pop icon herself is somewhere up ahead, leading the entire audience of a secret pop-up show she had just performed out of the intimate basement venue and into the streets. Joined by jazz musician and Late Night bandleader Jon Batiste, Madonna was putting her own spin on his signature impromptu public moving musical gatherings known as “Love Riots.” Though the procession only lasted for about a block before ending in front of the red doors of the landmark St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, it felt, to borrow a few words from the song, like a dream, no end and no beginning.

