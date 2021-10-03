Why Tilt EQ Is Your Friend
When using EQ it’s often said that changing anything changes everything. We show you how tilt EQ can do more than you think. EQ has moved on a long way since the simple 2 band high and low shaping of early consoles, and with modern parametric equalisers giving us tools to sculpt or correct sounds in every imaginable way it’s hard to think of any scenario that isn’t at least improvable. Most of us will be familiar with cut, peaking, and shelving filters, but far fewer engineers use the Tilt filter shape.www.pro-tools-expert.com
