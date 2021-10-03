CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWICE treats fans to 'moving version' choreography video for 'The Feels'

TWICE has a special treat for fans of their new English single!. On October 3 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled a choreography video featuring them performing the entire "The Feels" dance. As the video is title the 'moving version,' the camera follows them around as they move, giving fans a closer and more engaging look at the performance.

