TWICE treats fans to 'moving version' choreography video for 'The Feels'

Sorry, all that Korean you absorbed watching Squid Game won’t be necessary here. Twice has released its first official English-language single, “The Feels,” and yes, we’ve caught feelings. The JYP Entertainment girl group — consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — is entering its next era with hits “Fancy” and “Feel Special” under its sequined belts. Its first-ever English track was released as a B-side from its 2019 Japanese album, &Twice, and last year the band dropped English versions of the singles “More & More” and “I Can’t Stop Me.” But “The Feels” marks its first official foray into English-language music, and it comes with a video depicting a Mean Girls–esque prom night complete with a shattered crown. The video ends with “breaking news”: Twice’s third Korean studio album is arriving in November, one month after the band celebrates its sixth anniversary. Next week, Twice performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, then heads to GMA3 for a performance on Wednesday. Consider America’s heart captured.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO