CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top 100 ATH Rodney Gallagher gets special treatment during Penn State visit

By Brian Dohn
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodney Gallagher, one of the top athletes in the class of 2023, recaps his Saturday visit to Penn State.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegazette.com

Penn State coach James Franklin: Not wild about visiting Iowa City

When a team vaults to No. 3 in Associated Press’ football Top 25, it’s going to get noticed. Here’s what Penn State Coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes Saturday night after his team’s 24-0 win over Indiana, and what some writers said about Iowa since its 51-14 win at Maryland last Friday:
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Ath#State Visit#Special Treatment
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of top-5 battle for Penn State-Iowa

A lot of eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium with an incredibly crucial matchup in store for Week 6. With both Iowa and Penn State winning Week 5, the matchup of undefeated top-5 teams is set for the No. 3 Hawkeyes vs. the No. 4 Nittany Lions. It is a game that will carry early College Football Playoff implications and play a big role in the divisional races for the B1G.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Bob Stoops talks returning to Iowa City, Hawkeyes hosting Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Bob Stoops' legendary college football career started as a player at the University of Iowa from 1979 to 1982, then as a grad assistant for two years before joining Hayden Fry's coaching staff for three season (1985-1987). He eventually spent 18 seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma - winning ten Big 12 titles and the 2000 national championship.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
247Sports

Iowa players speak following 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State

The Hawkeyes are partying like its 1985. After a tightly-contested ball game, Iowa came back from 14 down to defeat No. 4 Penn State 23-20 inside Kinnick Stadium. Following the chaos that ensued during the field storming-- several Iowa players met with the media to describe the game, comeback, fans rushing the field and much more. Here are some of the quotes that stuck out:
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin sounds off on Iowa fans booing injured Nittany Lions

Penn State had multiple players go down with injuries in the Nittany Lions’ 23-20 loss to No. 3 Iowa. They were met with boos from the Hawkeye home crowd. FOX color commentator Joel Klatt believed that the Iowa crowd thought Penn State was trying to stunt the Iowa momentum by stopping the clock and falling down on the field with minor injuries.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State loses top 2022 recruiting class ranking

There’s a new top 2022 recruiting class in college football. Alabama jumped into the top spot Friday afternoon after getting a 5-star tight end to commit, knocking Penn State to No. 2 in the rankings. The Nittany Lions were No. 1 for more than 2 months, according to 247Sports’ Sean Fitz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy