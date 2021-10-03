CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jane Campion's Centerpiece Selection The Power of the Dog at NYFF59

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival continues through October 10th, we were thrilled to welcome audiences to our Centerpiece selection, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, last Friday evening. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, Campion’s screen-adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel is an impeccably acted and beautifully shot film that enraptured our New York audiences. In addition to screening in each of the festival’s Lincoln Center venues, The Power of the Dog‘s presence was also felt via a red carpet, a filmmaker & cast introduction and Q&A, and an afterparty at Tavern on the Green, presented by Campari.

