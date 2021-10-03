‘It sounded like a bomb exploded’: Woman ejected from vehicle, driver arrested after crash in Boston

Dorchester crash (Julianne Lima/Julianne Lima)

BOSTON — A woman is in the hospital after a serious crash in Boston Sunday morning. It happened on Magnolia Street at Quincy Street around 8:30 a.m.

Boston Police said a black Hyundai was driving down Magnolia St. when it crashed into a red sedan driving on Quincy St. Police said the woman in the red sedan was ejected from her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News reporter Julianne Lima he heard the crash, ran outside and saw the woman trapped underneath a car that was parked on the side of the road. That neighbor said he grabbed the elderly woman’s hand to check for a pulse and stayed with her until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai attempted to run away when he saw police responding to the crash scene. Officers chased the driver on foot, and he was arrested a short time later. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Hyundai appeared to hop the curb and came to a rest on the sidewalk, damaging the front of a triple-decker.

“It was a loud boom,” one neighbor told Boston 25 News. “It sounded like a bomb exploded.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

