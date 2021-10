FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Anne-Marie Jewell announces the news of her passing. Born in Framingham on March 16th, 1961, Anne-Marie was the fourth of six children and the only daughter of Richard A. Jewell, who passed in 1994 and Guri A. (Pearson) Jewell, who passed in 2020.

