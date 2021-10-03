CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After three wins in debut year with the UFC, undefeated Casey O'Neill wants to be viewed as a contender

By Matthew Wells, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey O'Neill hasn’t been on the UFC roster an entire year yet, but she is already seeking contender status. O’Neill (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) made her promotional debut in February, the undefeated 23-year-old flyweight has now made it three wins during the calendar year with her second-round ground-and-pound stoppage victory over Antonina Shevchenko (9-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) on Saturday.

Shana Dobson
Antonina Shevchenko
