After three wins in debut year with the UFC, undefeated Casey O'Neill wants to be viewed as a contender

Former UFC heavyweight title contender Mark Hunt reacted after scoring a court win against the UFC and its president Dana White. Hunt alleged that the UFC and White knew that Brock Lesnar took performance-enhancing drugs before his return to the Octagon at UFC 200 in July 2016, a fight that Lesnar won via unanimous decision. Following the fight, Lesnar tested positive for PEDs and the result of the fight was overturned to a No Contest. Hunt, however, continued to go after the UFC legally for putting him in the cage with a fighter who he says the UFC knew was using PEDs. Hunt filed a lawsuit against the UFC soon after, but the majority of his claims were thrown out in court in 2019. However, the appeals court reopened the case last week.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO