Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, and More Celebs Speak Out for Abortion Rights
“Women Can’t Be Free If They Don’t Control Their Bodies,” read a placard held by a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The Academy Award-winning actress was present at one of many marches held throughout the country to support abortion access in the wake of the recent rollback of human rights for over 50 percent of the population in Texas. By J-Law’s side was Amy Schumer, who held a Center for Reproductive Rights sign that said: “Abortion Is Essential.”www.vanityfair.com
