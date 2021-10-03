CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, and More Celebs Speak Out for Abortion Rights

By Jordan Hoffman
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Women Can’t Be Free If They Don’t Control Their Bodies,” read a placard held by a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The Academy Award-winning actress was present at one of many marches held throughout the country to support abortion access in the wake of the recent rollback of human rights for over 50 percent of the population in Texas. By J-Law’s side was Amy Schumer, who held a Center for Reproductive Rights sign that said: “Abortion Is Essential.”

WBAL Radio

Jennifer Lawrence, Raven Symoné and others join nationwide Women's March rallying for reproductive rights

Jennifer Lawrence?,? Amy Schumer?, Raven Symoné, Alyssa Milano, Rachel Lindsay, Debbie Allen and others participated in the fifth annual Women’s March over the weekend, which took place from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles to support women's reproductive rights. Many say those rights are threatened not only by the Conservative-leaning Supreme Court scheduled to rule on an anti-abortion case this term, which begins today, but also by the recent Texas law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
ADVOCACY
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Walks in the Rally for Abortion Justice March in D.C.

Jennifer Lawrence has shown her support for abortion rights. The Silver Linings Playbook actor attended the Rally for Abortion Justice with comedian Amy Schumer, yesterday in D.C. The rally, organized by the Women's March movement, was one of hundreds of nationwide protests, where activists protested the recent restrictive bans passed in Texas and proposed in other states.
PROTESTS
