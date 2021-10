I actually don’t get what was going on inside Carlo Ancelotti’s head when he was selecting the line-up for this game. There were so many tactical loopholes going into the game, and it only made sense from a defensive flexibility standpoint, and that too, only on paper. There’s a reason why managers don’t play formations like this. Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Espanyol at the RCD Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Goals from former Castilla product Raul De Tomas and former Barcelona player Aleix Vidal sealed Real Madrid’s fate, who couldn’t do enough despite a late spark in the form of Karim Benzema.

