“Sometimes games change on players and today they had the outstanding player on the pitch in Son.”Dean Smith’s review of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 win over his Aston Villa was pretty spot on. As was his summation that this was an “untidy” game, littered with mistakes, albeit the kind that creates the impression of an engaging back-and-forth encounter, when really at times it was a bit slapstick.Son Heung-min, though, was a constant measure of excellence throughout. Even after he laid on both of Spurs’ goals, he was beavering away. At one point in the five minutes of added time in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO