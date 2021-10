The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. The Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith for the second game in a row. He is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the season opener along with a thumb injury that popped up on the report last week. Linebacker Jordan Glasgow was also ruled out but was placed on the injured reserve list so he’s technically not listed as an inactive player.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO