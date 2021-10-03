Chiefs at Eagles: Who is active and who is inactive for week 4?

PHILADELPHIA — The 1-2 Kansas City Chiefs are in the city of brotherly love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles as they look to get back to a .500 record.

Head coach Andy Reid goes back to his old team with an eye on winning his 100th game for the Chiefs and becoming the only head coach to win 100 games with two franchises.

On the field, the Chiefs will be without six players:

CB Rashad Fenton

CB Charvarius Ward

DE Frank Clark

OL Austin Blythe

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff

WR Daurice Fountain

The absence of Fenton and Ward led the Chiefs to activate defensive back Dicaprio Bootle off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Despite fan excitement and rumors, wide receiver Josh Gordon remains on the practice squad, on pace to play in week 5.

The Chiefs and Eagles kickoff at 12 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field.

