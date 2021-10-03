CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs at Eagles: Who is active and who is inactive for week 4?

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFbUn_0cFrDptT00

PHILADELPHIA — The 1-2 Kansas City Chiefs are in the city of brotherly love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles as they look to get back to a .500 record.

Head coach Andy Reid goes back to his old team with an eye on winning his 100th game for the Chiefs and becoming the only head coach to win 100 games with two franchises.

On the field, the Chiefs will be without six players:

CB Rashad Fenton
CB Charvarius Ward
DE Frank Clark
OL Austin Blythe
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff
WR Daurice Fountain

The absence of Fenton and Ward led the Chiefs to activate defensive back Dicaprio Bootle off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Despite fan excitement and rumors, wide receiver Josh Gordon remains on the practice squad, on pace to play in week 5.

The Chiefs and Eagles kickoff at 12 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: 3 Players who need to play well to beat Eagles in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 and if they want to secure a win, they need these three players to step up and play well. For the second time in three games, the Dallas Cowboys are going to be featured in primetime. They kicked the season off on Thursday Night Football against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had one player who didn’t participate in practice to start the week, but quite a few players on the injury report otherwise. Check out the injury report for each team...
NFL
FanSided

Who is the Eagles backup quarterback?

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone with Jalen Hurts as their starter. If he struggles or gets injured, backup quarterback Joe Flacco would replace him. Head coach Nick Sirianni made a commitment to Jalen Hurts this year, but every team has to have a backup plan. For Philadelphia, QB2 is someone...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles – Cowboys Week 3 Inactives

The Eagles travel to Arlington, Texas (the stadium isn’t actually in Dallas) on Monday night to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an early-season divisional matchup. Unfortunately, they will have to do so without defensive end Brandon Graham, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Brandon Brooks, and safety Rodney McLeod. The Cowboys are dealing with a few injury situations of their own, however. Let’s take a look at the Week 3 inactives for the Eagles and Cowboys.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Austin Blythe#Philadelphia#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Cb#Charvarius Ward De#Ksn Tv
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 4 win over Eagles

A hard-fought win to get back to .500 was exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get their season back on track. With two 100-yard contributors on offense and a five-touchdown game from MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, their offense led the way to victory while the defense largely struggled to keep up.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City: 10 Chiefs who can ruin Week 4

Perhaps you’ve heard. The Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs meet Sunday. Three games are in the books. 14 games remain. By the looks of things, this will be a long, Philadelphia Eagles season, and after the bottom fell out in Week 3 via an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys on national television, the Birds are reeling.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 4 win over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Andy Reid notched his 100th win as a head coach in Kansas City, becoming the first head coach to win 100 games with two separate teams. The game wasn’t pretty, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It wasn’t as convincing as many hoped it would be, but the Chiefs came away with a much-needed victory. They’ll need to correct a lot of issues heading into Week 5, but they did show some signs of improvement on the offensive side of the ball this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 4 game preview and predictions

On paper, this game feels pretty cut and dry. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to Philadelphia for a “get right” game against an Eagles team that just got blown out on Monday night. There are certainly a number of factors working against the Birds in this one. The Eagles...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

GUARD-THIN EAGLES ELEVATE SUA OPETA TO ACTIVE ROSTER FOR CHIEFS

After left guard Ike Seumalo went out for the season Monday night and rook Landon Dickerson was shaky at right guard, the Eagles made some moves today, promoting guard Sua Opeta to the active roster. Opeta was called up for Monday night’s game in Dallas where he played one snap...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs Market Movers headed into Week 4 against the Eagles

It's been a rocky season thus far, but your Kansas City Chiefs are poised to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Amid the struggles, plenty of bullish trends can be found for some key young players on this team. The bears are obvious, too — we'll see if the coaching staff eventually agrees and makes changes.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Eagles: Five players who can help themselves most

Everyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would say the right thing if you asked them about their goals. They want a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. After losing two games in a row, especially against fellow AFC contenders, the Chiefs are hoping to balance out their winning record with a road win in Philly that would half the criticism of a porous defense and give them a confidence boost heading into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 4 matchup vs. Chiefs

The Eagles' Week 4 matchup against Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. The Birds, who are seven-point home underdogs against their former coach's team (as he goes for win No. 100 since being fired in Philly), will be looking to get back to .500 after two straight losses, including Monday night's beating at the hands of the Cowboys.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Bold predictions vs. Chiefs in Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, one of the NFL’s Super Bowl favorites. What can fans expect?. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to capitalize on their Week 1 success over the end of September. After demolishing a hapless Atlanta Falcons team on the opening weekend, they have since cooled off. The franchise followed this up with a narrow loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and a blowout divisional loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

604
Followers
320
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy