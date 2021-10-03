SATURDAY CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Litchfield's Quarton sets record at Southwestern Invite
Litchfield’s boys and Gillespie’s girls won team titles Saturday at the Southwestern Invitational at Southwestern High School in Brighton. With a format counting each team’s finish from runners split into five flights, Litchfield got a meet record performance from Camden Quarton in the first flight to finish with seven points and beat a boys field with Jersey (11), Staunton (16) and Carlinville (16).www.thetelegraph.com
Comments / 0