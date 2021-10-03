Congressman Amodei Confused About Carbon Fee and Dividend
In August, I called Congressman Amodei’s Washington, DC, office to encourage him to support a carbon fee and dividend proposal that would directly address the root cause of climate change: fossil fuel emissions. The fee would discourage consumption while being returned directly to the people, incentivizing energy innovation with well-funded demand. This proposal is simple, elegant, and supported by 28 Nobel Laureate economists, four former Chairs of the Federal Reserve, fifteen former Chairs of the Council of Economic Advisors and thousands of academic/professional economists.www.sierranevadaally.org
