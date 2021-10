A garden tool is being blamed for a wind-whipped fire that destroyed two houses along Kettle Creek in the Bay Harbor section of Brick. The fire on Bay Way on the afternoon of Sept. 28 was spread to the upper level of an adjoining house by southwest winds gusting to 25 mph. The occupant of the house was using a handheld torch to burn away weeds that started the fire, according to Brick Bureau of Fire Safety Chief Kevin C. Batzel.

