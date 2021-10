The first preseason game for the Los Angeles Lakers left much to be desired, but that was to be expected given the roster overhaul during the offseason. While it is usually not wise to glean too much from preseason games, it was a bit glaring to see the Lakers struggle so much to defend out on the perimeter. The guards had a hard time staying in front of their man which created a ripple effect of the big men trying to recover and ultimately leading to too many baskets at the rim.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO