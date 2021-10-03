Big Joe’s Spiked Apple Cider Cocktail

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “By day, Mullan works as the brand manager at the small-batch chocolate producer Raaka; by night, Mullan is a photographer, who has been documenting New York City’s apples and apple trees since 2017,” writes Emma Orlow. “‘At the time, it honestly hadn’t really occurred to me that fruit could even survive in urban environments,’ he remembers. ‘Even though I know more now, the feeling of amazement when I find super-large trees loaded with fruit in the city still remains … It’s funny to me that some of the best fruit I’ve ever tasted has been from the you-might-die places,’ he says. ‘Which seems like a very apt nature metaphor.’”
