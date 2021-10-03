CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs for personal matter

By Erin Walsh
 6 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was listed with an ankle injury this week but was a full participant in practice to close out the week and wasn't given an injury designation on the final injury report.

The 31-year-old's absence is huge for the Eagles, who will now be without four of their five starting offensive linemen from Week 1. Tackle Jordan Mailata was also ruled out, while guards Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks are on injured reserve.

Center Jason Kelce is the only Week 1 starter from the offensive line suiting up for Sunday's game.

Philly's offensive line was already struggling, and with Johnson out, the Eagles are going to have a difficult time moving the ball against the Chiefs.

