'No Time to Die' Ignites International Box Office With $119 Million Debut

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond is shaking things up the international box office. “No Time to Die,” the latest 007 adventure that doubles as Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave British spy, kicked off overseas with a mighty $119 million from 54 foreign markets. More from Variety. Universal Pictures, who is releasing...

Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
New York Post

How Ana de Armas redefines the ‘Bond Girl’ in ‘No Time To Die’

Think about it — when did “No Time To Die” star Ana de Armas first appear on your radar?. If you’re a horror fan, you might have caught the Cuban actress playing an avenging seducer in Eli Roth’s nasty thriller “Knock Knock” in 2015, opposite Keanu Reeves. Sci-fi lovers will recall her as Ryan Gosling’s ethereal hologram-girlfriend, Joi, in “Blade Runner 2049.”
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time to Die breaks British box office records

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, has broken British box office records. Across its opening weekend, the film has grossed more money than any other Bond film in history and has already become the biggest film of the year. No Time to Die has also broken...
MOVIES
Telegraph

‘People are waiting for the right film’: will No Time To Die rescue the UK box office?

In March 2020, the UK cinema industry gathered together in London for its annual two-day conference. The coronavirus, as it was then known, was already beginning to pose a threat to the business, and the odd title had postponed from the spring, but new James Bond film No Time to Die was holding steady for release in April – giving great reassurance that cinema-going would continue as normal.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'No Time to Die' Opens on Top at Korea Box Office

James Bond franchise film “No Time to Die” opened in top spot at the box office in South Korea on Wednesday. But the opening score on its commercial debut won’t require a rewrite of the local record books. The film earned $663,000 (KRW785 million) from 104,000 ticket sales, according to...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
kkdv.com

The Box Officer Podcast: No Time To Die & All Things Bond

The Box Officer Podcast: No Time To Die & All Things Bond. Derek has seen No Time To Die, the final James Bond film with Daniel Craig as 007! Is it good? Listen to find out. We have a Facebook Page. Please like us. You can check previous episodes of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Faces First Crucial Test Overseas

There’s no time like now for the big screen’s most enduring and famous spy — James Bond — to reemerge. After its release was delayed numerous times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, No Time to Die will at last begin rolling out in theaters Wednesday when opening in a raft of major foreign markets ahead of its North American debut on Oct. 8. The movie could clear anywhere from $80 million to $100 million from more than 50 markets by Sunday. However, as in the U.S., the foreign box office has yet to stabilize, especially in the wake of the virulent delta...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Comes Alive As 007 Nears $7M On UK Opening Day – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: MGM/Eon/Universal’s highly-anticipated No Time To Die has clocked an estimated $6.2M-$6.8M (£4.5M-£5M) in the UK on its opening day today. Daniel Craig’s final turn as legendary secret agent 007 came in about 13% above Spectre (Monday opening) and just 26% below Skyfall (Friday opening). The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed pic is enjoying the widest theatrical release of all time in the market with 772 cinemas playing the film amid buzz and excitement aplenty. More than 30,000 people attended midnight screenings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday night. No Time To Die sold a spectacular 1.62M advance tickets for...
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Shoots Higher With $121M+ Bow; ‘Venom 2’ Sets Russia Record; ‘Dune’ Tops $100M Offshore – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru with Bond and Dune actuals: A big and busy weekend at the international box office reaffirmed the power of theatrical as MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die bonded with audiences to the tune of $121.3M, coming in above Sunday’s estimates. In like-for-like markets at current exchange rates No Time To Die is in line with Skyfall, and just below Spectre (-15%) excluding previews. Wow! Meanwhle, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which thrashed to a mega-debut domestically, also licked up a $13.8M start in Russia — the market’s best debut of any film during the health crisis, taking over the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Has Already Broken Some Major International Box Office Records

The world is in the early stages of No Time To Die mania, as Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is slowly, but surely making its way into theaters. Already, the first night’s grosses in the UK were something to talk about, though the initial results saw the 25th James Bond film falling behind its most recent predecessor. Now, after an entire weekend of operation, it looks like the Craig era’s conclusion is off to an amazing, record-breaking beginning.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Opens to $6.3 Million in Thursday Previews, Best for a Bond Movie

Audiences are showing up in force to send Daniel Craig off in style. MGM’s “No Time to Die,” which marks the actor’s last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was “Spectre’s” $5.3 million in 2015, and before that “Skyfall” made $4.6 million from advance showings.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Denis Villeneuve Wants to Direct a James Bond Movie: 'I'm One of the Biggest Bond Fans'

The search is on for the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig finishes his run, but the hunt for the next 007 director already has a new volunteer: Denis Villeneuve. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz, Villeneuve said he’s a huge Bond fan and it would be a dream for him to direct a movie in the franchise if he were ever asked.
MOVIES

