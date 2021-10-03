CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned from Orlando City’s 2-1 win over D.C. United

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando City won its first game in almost a month with a 2-1 victory from behind against D.C. United on Saturday night.

Although the Lions regained a top spot, the conference remains tight as ever. Three points separate Orlando City from the next five teams below in the table. Just six games are left.

Here’s what we learned from the match:

1. Jansson continues scoring

Centerback Robin Jansson is instrumental to the Lions’ defensive success, but his presence in the box on set pieces has become a major impact for Orlando City in recent matches.

Jansson scored his second goal in four games with the equalizer, knocking in a rebounded ball from a header attempt by Júnior Urso on a corner kick. The centerback credited the set piece design of assistant coach Josema Bazan for placing himself and other players into better positions to capitalize on those opportunities.

The Lions struggled to find the net throughout their five-game winless streak, but one unit sustained scoring — the defense.

Jansson, fellow centerback Antonio Carlos and fullback Ruan combined for 4 of the team’s 7 goals during the streak.

Orlando City can’t rely on defenders to provide the bulk of scoring, but the spark they brought helped the Lions to stay afloat as the offense reignited.

2. Defense limits to one

Before Saturday, the Lions had allowed 16 goals in six games, a staggering 2.7 goals ceded per game that nearly tripled their average from the first half of the season.

The Lions limited a team to one goal on Saturday for the first time since they shut out Atlanta United on Sept. 10. The defensive effort was bolstered by overall possession, holding the ball for more than 60% and cutting off most of D.C. United’s attempts at counter attacks.

“It always starts with our strikers and I think that they did a very good job,” Jansson said. “They help the midfield and the defenders; they helped them to be good in the game. It looked way better than the games we had before. We have been in a bad momentum but now we need to get out of that and continue fighting the last couple of games here.”

3. Dike 3-for-3

Daryl Dike’s last-minute game-winner marked his third goal in three straight games, the young striker’s best scoring streak in his short career with the Lions.

Coach Oscar Pareja said Dike has been visibly sharper since taking almost a full month off the field to recover from an unspecified shoulder injury and tendinitis following international duty with the U.S. men’s national team.

That short break allowed the striker to recover and refresh his body. Now Dike is providing a tenacious presence at the top of the Lions’ attack that breaks down opposing defenses and makes chances for teammates.

Dike’s run of form couldn’t come at a better time for the Lions, who need to jump-start their scoring if they want to secure home-field advantage for the postseason.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

