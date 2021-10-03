CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo dies unexpectedly at 59

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIof9_0cFrBhrd00

Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly Saturday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was 59 years old.

A graduate of St. Joseph High School and Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Russo joined the bench at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in 2001.

“Joe Russo has been my colleague on the Bench for 12 years, and his loss will be felt by the legal community and the citizens of Cuyahoga County,” said Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Russo’s family and friends.”

Until a replacement is appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine, a visiting judge will be appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to preside over Russo's cases.

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association issued the following statement regarding Russo's death:

We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of the Honorable Joseph D. Russo, whose legal career included 20 years of dedicated service as a judge with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Among his many accomplishments, Judge Russo spent a decade building a successful law practice before running for office. As a judge, he served on the Court’s Commercial Docket, a specialty docket implemented in 2013 for the purpose of handling complex business disputes. Within the Court, Judge Russo was known to routinely reach out to new judges, offering his support and encouragement as they joined the bench. On behalf of the CMBA, we offer our sincere condolences to Judge Russo’s family, colleagues and friends in this time of grief.

Russo's death comes less than a week after the death of Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy McDonnell, who died at the age of 61 on Sept. 28. She had spent nearly 25 years on the bench.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 36

Alison Yaeger-Harr
6d ago

My 🙏❤️ prayers and love are being sent to his family throughout this difficult time time. RIP Your Honor

Reply
4
James
5d ago

I know its hard to listen to this but if you got the vaccine you will have the same fate sorry !

Reply(3)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nancy Mcdonnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#The Ohio Supreme Court#Cmba#Apple
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Neighbors, councilman frustrated after contractor starts but never finishes Cleveland demolition project

CLEVELAND — A blighted home targeted as part of a city-funded demolition project remains languishing as a pile of debris after the contractor started but never finished the job. Largely reduced to a pile of splintered wood and broken bricks that measures 10 feet high in some places, the home located in the 1300 block of East 120th Street has been a source of frustration for neighbors and Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy