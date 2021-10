LONDON -- The light show. The flame cannons. The purple and blue cards in the Billy Bonds stand bearing the Irons slogan. It was the sort of night that West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan had vowed to make a part of the fixture calendar in uprooting the club from the Boleyn Ground to Stratford. There is absolutely no reason not to celebrate this achievement, not least as it had been earned by 38 games of high-quality football by David Moyes' side last season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO