Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, the team announced.

Per the Penguins, Guentzel is being monitored by the team’s medical staff and will follow NHL protocols.

Dominik Simon will replace Guentzel in the lineup for Sunday’s preseason game against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

Guentzel, 26, recorded 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 56 games last season.

He has 257 points (121 goals, 136 assists) in 299 career games with the Penguins.

–Field Level Media

