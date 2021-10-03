CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Uiagalelei on Clemson's O-line: 'They're the best offensive line in the country'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n05Qs_0cFr916R00

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showed his offensive line some love.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) rushed for 231 yards against the Eagles and allowed one sack.

“I think we definitely took a step forward (Saturday night),” Uiagalelei said of the offense. “I mean, hats off to the offensive line. They had an unbelievable game. The holes they were making for running backs, myself … I had all day back there in that pocket. They did an amazing job. Hats off to the offensive line. I’m so proud of them.

“They’re the best offensive line in the country, and I just give all the credit to the offensive line because they kicked butt (Saturday night). They played one heck of a game.”

Watch Uiagalelei’s full postgame interview below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cFr916R00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc#Eagles#Clemson Variety Frame
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

What Other NFL Coaches Reportedly Think About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is two games into his professional football career. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-2 start. Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Arizona Cardinals are winning but their QB Kyler Murray is frustrated

Kyler Murray and they Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 but they had a nail biter last week against the Minnesota Vikings and that flustered their starting quarterback. Murray is frustrated with the self inflicted penalties, sacks and interceptions against the Vikings. “I see it all out there,” Murray said. “I understand...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy