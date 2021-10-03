Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Gulf and central Franklin Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1231 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Carrabelle. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Yent Place, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
