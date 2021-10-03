Why you might see a sadder, pricier pumpkin patch selection this year

Let's face it, Halloween is by far the best holiday of the year. Unlike other holidays, it doesn't come with the added financial stress of buying presents or preparing an elaborate and laborious dinner (cough, Christmas and Thanksgiving, cough). It's the one time of year where spider webs and creepy skeletons take over the neighborhood, you can dress up as anyone you want, and there's an excuse to stuff your face with candy. To top that off, it also takes place during the coziest time of the year. Halloween truly offers something for everyone. Not everything must be scary and not everything has to be for small children. Pumpkin carving, corn mazes, and festive parties are all fun Halloween activities everyone can enjoy.

