CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Why you might see a sadder, pricier pumpkin patch selection this year

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxaza_0cFr8v2j00

Pumpkin farmers, especially on the West Coast, are seeing fewer varieties and smaller yields. That means you may see fewer options – and a higher price tag – at the pumpkin patch.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Might Not Find Halloween Candy At Houses With A Teal Pumpkin

Let's face it, Halloween is by far the best holiday of the year. Unlike other holidays, it doesn't come with the added financial stress of buying presents or preparing an elaborate and laborious dinner (cough, Christmas and Thanksgiving, cough). It's the one time of year where spider webs and creepy skeletons take over the neighborhood, you can dress up as anyone you want, and there's an excuse to stuff your face with candy. To top that off, it also takes place during the coziest time of the year. Halloween truly offers something for everyone. Not everything must be scary and not everything has to be for small children. Pumpkin carving, corn mazes, and festive parties are all fun Halloween activities everyone can enjoy.
LIFESTYLE
FOX2Now

These are the best pumpkin patches in the U.S.

(NEXSTAR) – It’s officially fall, and that means pumpkin season is finally upon us. Whether you are looking for the perfect carving pumpkin for a spooky Jack-O-Lantern or the tastiest pumpkins for all your fall recipes, a trip to a pumpkin patch is a must this time of year. Yelp...
RECIPES
mercedcountytimes.com

What’s happening at Hunter Farms Pumpkin Patch this year?

Where can you go to find creative, well thought out rides and activities to entertain the kids, including some that adults can ride too, beautiful flowers everywhere, shady spots to sit and enjoy nature, refreshments, and any type of pumpkin or gourd you can imagine purchasing?. Hunter Farms Pumpkin Patch,...
ATWATER, CA
Parade

Patch You Later! 55 Pumpkin Puns To Step Up Your #SquashGoals This Fall Season!

If you haven’t fully embraced sweater weather, it is time! Fall is officially in full swing! The little ghouls and goblins around town are picking out their costumes for trick-or-treating, Halloween recipes are blowing up our TikTok feeds, and we are drinking our favorite pumpkin spice lattes (or pumpkin spice chais!) on the daily. All that’s left is to put on a pair of cozy boots and head out to the local farm to bring home a pumpkin that will make a perfect jack-o’-lantern!
RECIPES
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

869
Followers
432
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy