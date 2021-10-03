Why you might see a sadder, pricier pumpkin patch selection this year
Pumpkin farmers, especially on the West Coast, are seeing fewer varieties and smaller yields. That means you may see fewer options – and a higher price tag – at the pumpkin patch.
