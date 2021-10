Cornhuskers start fast in 56-7 rout against Northwestern

Adrian Martinez ran for a career-best three touchdowns and passed for another and Nebraska broke big play after big play while putting away Northwestern early in a 56-7 win.

The Cornhuskers were sharp from the get-go and dominated a matchup that usually has produced close games. Eight of the previous 10 in the series were decided by eight points or less.

It was the Huskers’ most lopsided win in a Big Ten game since they joined the conference in 2011. For Northwestern, the losing margin matched the second-largest in Pat Fitzgerald’s 16 years as coach.

Watch the post-game conference below:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Post-Game Conference

