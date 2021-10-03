CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs-Patriots Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

By Adam London
 6 days ago
Tom Brady has played well over 100 games in New England, but never as a visiting player. That will change Sunday night. Brady will make his long-awaited return to Foxboro when the Patriots host the Buccaneers for a primetime showdown. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will go toe-to-toe with Mac Jones, who is 21 years Brady’s junior. The Week 4 clash also will mark a first for the rookie, who’s yet to play in a primetime slot at the NFL level.

