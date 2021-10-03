Bucs-Patriots Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

The following is a collection of expert betting analysis for the must-see Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from VSiN contributors. My preseason opinion on the Patriots appears to be off. The offensive line is not performing up to expectations, the tight ends are not producing and the defense has been surprisingly weak. But it?s a long season and New England still could rally for nine wins. I?m getting away from this team until Bill Belichick finds some answers. The Buccaneers have two significant weaknesses — the league?s worst pass defense (338.3 YPG) and the 31st-ranked rushing offense (56.3 YPG) — but Tom Brady is unlikely to lose his homecoming game.

