Real Estate

Secret money, swanky real estate and a Monte Carlo mystery

Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONACO — The apartment hangs over the blue waters of the Mediterranean beneath the Monte Carlo casino of James Bond legend. In the harbor below, royals, moguls and oligarchs float by in iceberg-size yachts. There is little about the humble background of Svetlana Krivonogikh to indicate that she had the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Related
The Independent

'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

Jordan’s foreign minister on Thursday pushed back against a report that the country’s monarch, King Abdullah II, went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth more than $106 million, saying there was "nothing secretive” about the transactions.Ayman Safadi also told The Associated Press that none of the billions of dollars of international aid the kingdom has received over the years were used to fund the purchases, and that strict safeguards are in place to prevent any abuses.“Any insinuation that the financing of those properties came through illegal manners is also...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

It’s too easy to launder money through real estate

In the last five years alone, at least $2.3 billion has been laundered through U.S. real estate transactions, according to a new report by Global Financial Integrity, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. This staggering number in all likelihood just represents the tip of the iceberg and it shows that decisive action is needed to keep criminals from exploiting weaknesses in the system, and laundering money that will then be used to fund illegal activity around the world.
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
New York Post

Putin’s alleged mistress has $100M, ‘Pandora Papers’ reveal

His secret girlfriend has lots of secret wealth. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime mistress has an estimated net worth of $100 million in “shadow wealth,” including swanky apartments and a yacht, despite her modest background, a trove of newly leaked documents reveal. Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, has been romantically linked with...
POLITICS
Urban Omnibus

The Struggle is Real Estate

The stark visual impact of a vacant lot or empty building can be a blank canvas on which to project different agendas: a diatribe against the supposed ills of city life, a celebration of its supposed grit — or simply a business opportunity. New York City is no stranger to these dynamics. Yet far afield from the five boroughs, in the center of Berlin, a partnership between artists, planners, architects, cultural workers, and the municipal government is upending familiar tropes around “urban decay.” Following a direct action staged at an abandoned government complex near the eastern bank of the Spree River — originally conceived as a symbolic protest against rampant gentrification and privatization in the German capital — a group of activists have found themselves turned accidental planners for an ambitious redevelopment scheme that will rescue financially valuable land from the city’s white-hot property market, and open it up for largely social uses. What once seemed like a utopian long-shot is now an active construction site with experimental art studios and public planning workshops occupying the ground floor of an otherwise deserted eleven-story building; raised garden bends in the center of an open concrete plaza; and other community-driven spaces, including a theater and a bar, with affordable and supportive housing and offices for public workers to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

The American Economy Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Many people are completely oblivious as to what’s currently happening with the economy in many states. The Federal Reserve is printing money like there’s no tomorrow. Inflation is increasing. Plus, people are making more money from unemployment checks than their day job, so they don’t have an incentive to work. Put simply, the U.S. economy is driving off a cliff with its foot pressed firmly on the accelerator.
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

JFK’s secret weapon in the Cold War: James Bond

The pandemic has been tough on Her Majesty’s most iconic secret agent. James Bond was primed to hit theaters with “No Time to Die” — the 25th installment in the franchise — way back in April 2020. But then a mysterious new virus known as SARS-CoV-2 put 007 out of commission. The release of “No Time to Die” was pushed back, and back, and back again; now, finally, it’s opening across the United States on Friday.
U.S. POLITICS

