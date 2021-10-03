CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript: Senator Cory Booker discusses policing on "Face the Nation," October 3, 2021

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Cory Booker that aired Sunday, October 3, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Last Sunday South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott gave us his explanation for why bipartisan negotiations on police reform collapsed. We spoke Friday to his Democratic counterpart. Senator Cory Booker told us that despite getting the Fraternal Order of Police, the country's largest police union, to support his bill, he couldn't get Republicans to do so. The last straw, he said, was when Senator Scott refused to codify former President Trump's 2020 executive orders, which required certain criteria for police departments to receive federal money. That prompted Senator Booker to walk away - something for which he says he takes "full responsibility."

www.cbsnews.com

