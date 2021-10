This past summer, the UMass Science Fiction Society was forced to move out of their home in the basement of Campus Center, following the building of the new Student Union. The library space, which was shared with both the Game Hobbyists’ League and the Anime and Manga Club, carried around 10,000 volumes of sci-fi and speculative fiction, 700 volumes of manga and 300 DVDs and blu-rays, which are now being stored in boxes in the basement of Bartlett Hall.

AMHERST, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO