CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Mindy Project: Mindy Kaling’s quirky, irreverent sitcom is an ode to romance

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiXYv_0cFr7SOJ00
Photograph: FOX/FOX via Getty Images

When you hear the name Mindy Kaling, you probably think of The Office or Never Have I Ever, or perhaps projects like Ocean’s 8 or the upcoming Legally Blonde sequel. However, it is The Mindy Project, with its quirky irreverence and cheeky audacity, that is her magnum opus.

The show premiered in 2012, before the generation-defining cultural shifts instigated by #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite. Despite this, it does with ease what so many shows are still trying to do today: it centres a woman of colour who is larger than a size 6, and lets her have just as much fun as the white guys who have been dominating the screen for years.

The Mindy Project is set in New York City and primarily takes place in the OBGYN practice where Dr Mindy Lahiri (Kaling) works and socialises. Mindy is a hopeless romantic, and while she is successful in her work, she is less so in matters of the heart. She goes on what seems like a never-ending stream of dates, to varying degrees of success. She is counselled by her motley crew of co-workers, who include an English playboy-cum-Meryl Streep aficionado, a lesbian southern belle and her racist brother, and a reformed criminal turned loyal nurse who crushes up Mindy’s birth control and slips it into her coffee when she forgets to take it.

Kaling created, produced, wrote and starred in The Mindy Project, which gave her control over the world her characters inhabited. Some may see this kind of creative domination as self-indulgent – to be a part of every aspect of the show, to base the titular character on your own experience, to cast early “internet boyfriends” like Seths Meyers and Rogen, Bill Hader, or Max Greenfield as your romantic interests – but, as Kaling herself has argued, “Why not me?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfY89_0cFr7SOJ00
Chris Messina and Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project. The show is a love letter to the romantic comedy genre. Photograph: Everett/REX Shutterstock

Mindy’s political takes reveal a character who isn’t the woke work-in-progress that you would expect her to be: she declares recycling makes America look poor, Rudy Giuliani is hot, and that Hillary Clinton is a made-up person designed to confuse her. She also isn’t shy in making her sexual desires known. She doesn’t fret over becoming a better person or improving herself – she embodies the contradictions of millennial womanhood with delightful and entertaining abandon.

Although Mindy is no feminist paragon, there are a few great moments where she refuses to sacrifice her ambitions and goals for anyone, including the man she loves. She takes on single motherhood after their values clash and refuses to choose between parenthood and her career. She starts her own fertility clinic and spearheads a program which encourages young women to freeze their eggs so they can focus on their education, rather than being ruled by their biological clock.

The show faced its fair share of criticism, including over the casting of Mindy’s love interests, and overcame a lot to become a cult classic. In terms of plot and tone, it takes a few episodes to find its footing; some supporting characters are not written out but simply disappear and are never mentioned again; and a mid-series cancellation and subsequent network move threw some spanners in the works. But the chemistry of the main cast ultimately elevates the show, making The Mindy Project more than the sum of its parts.

The Mindy Project may not be what Mindy Kaling is best known for, but it deserves to be. The show is a love letter to the romantic comedy genre she famously loves, and is all at once whip smart, laugh out loud funny, and truly heartwarming. Come for the hilarity and stay for the message: there’s no one way to be your best self.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

‘The Mindy Project’

When I’m done catching up on my current weekly faves, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do In The Shadows, I flip over to The Mindy Project on Hulu to do a lil rewatch and have just one question: do we even realize how great this show is? Mindy Kaling remains a queen, Chris Messina’s performance is truly nothing short of Emmy-worthy, and I am still laughing at so, so many of these jokes. Whether you’ve seen it 100 times or 0 times, do yourself a favor and watch this sitcom now. There’s romance, absurdity, and an entire cast (and slew of guest stars) that will have you entertained and in your feelings (in the best way) the whole time.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Mindy Kaling's children's $22k playhouse at LA home will leave you speechless

The Morning Show star Mindy Kaling shared two new photos of her home on Friday, including her children's impressive playhouse in the garden. The doting mother-of-two took to Instagram to post a snap of her daughter Katherine holding a red ladybird umbrella with her back to the camera as she looked towards the adventure playground. It features a slide and two turrets painted with red and blue patterns and connected by a set of swings where Mindy's son Spencer could be seen lying underneath.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Top 20 greatest living actresses never nominated for an Oscar

Actress Scarlett Johansson finally escaped our long-running photo gallery of the greatest living actresses to never receive an Oscar nomination. And she did it in grand style by picking up two for her 2019 films “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Will Kirsten Dunst be the next lady to leap off this gallery into an Academy Awards nomination soon? She has been receiving rave reviews for her latest film “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion. Also in our photo gallery, we include Emily Blunt, who won her first SAG Award in 2019 but also still couldn’t gain attention from Oscar...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Bill Hader
Elle

That ’90s Show

A spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom That ’70s Show has been ordered for Netflix, Variety reports. There's currently an order for 10 episodes of the new show, titled That ’90s Show. It might seem too soon to start parodying the nineties, but there is actually a similar gap between each show's premiere date and the year their universes are set in. This iteration will be produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were responsible for That ’70s Show and its much less successful spinoff, That ’80s Show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Ocean
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears As She Films ‘Ellen’ Interview For The Last Time — Watch

It’s the end of an era! Jennifer Aniston cries and wipes away tears as she makes her very emotional return to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for its final season. All good things must come to an end. The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres on September 13. Jennifer Aniston, 52, will be a guest on the September 14 episode, and a new sneak peek reveals her on-air reunion with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, is filled with tears.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ellen DeGeneres Devastated By A-Listers Who Snubbed Her Show Following Scandal?

Ellen DeGeneres has decided to finally end her hit show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after 19 seasons which started in 2003. The 63-year-old wants to exit daytime TV with a bang. However, it's not going to be possible if the A-list stars she wishes to make a guest on her show don't want to participate.
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy